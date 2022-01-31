There’s a new perk for taco fans as Rubio’s Coastal Grill extends Taco Tuesday pricing all day long, now including lunch. Beginning Tuesday, February 1, guests in California, Arizona and Nevada can enjoy Rubio’s discounted offers, no coupon needed. The all-day discounts include:



The Original Fish Taco — $1.99: Enjoy our signature wild-caught beer-battered fish, cooked to crispy perfection and topped with white sauce, mild salsa and cabbage. Served on a warm, stone-ground corn tortilla.

The Fish Taco Especial — $2.29: Enjoy the classic Original Fish Taco recipe with handmade guacamole and cheese.



The Shrimp Trio — $7.99: Enjoy three fan-favorite shrimp tacos, including the Salsa Verde Shrimp Taco, Grilled Gourmet Taco with Shrimp and the Mexican Street Corn Shrimp Taco.