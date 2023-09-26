Rubio’s Coastal Grill to Launch Revamped App on September 27

Rubio’s Coastal Grill is launching a new and improved mobile app on September 27. The new app better reflects the Rubio’s brand and Baja roots, with an emphasis on an improved guest ordering experience.

Rubio’s new app makes it easier than ever to earn & redeem rewards for free food, customize menu items and receive special challenges to earn points even faster. The app also features faster reordering, and the ability to quickly add-to-bag and level up meals with salsa bar selections.

Beginning on September 27, app users can participate in the “Back to Baja” Sweepstakes for the chance to win a trip to Cabo San Lucas. Rubio’s Rewards members earn an entry with every app order, through October, for a chance to win. The Grand Prize is a three night and four day trip to Baja for two, including a Cabo San Lucas luxury resort, transportation to and from the airport and flights. Ten second place prizes include $100 Rubio’s gift cards, good for anything on the menu.

Current Rubio’s Reward members’ points and rewards will flow seamlessly from the old app to the new app. New Rewards members receive $5 off an entrée when they join through the Rubio’s app or Rubios.com. Rubio’s has locations across California, Arizona and Nevada.