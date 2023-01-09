Rubio’s Coastal Grill Turning 40 with 99-Cent Fish Tacos

When Rubio’s Coastal Grill, home of The Original Fish Taco, turns 40 on Wednesday, January 25, locations across California, Arizona and Nevada will celebrate the company’s Baja roots. The community is invited to enjoy throwback pricing, the launch of a new, “remixed” Fish Taco,’80s-inspired prizes and music.

Ralph Rubio tasted his first fish taco as a college student during spring break in San Felipe. He brought the recipe home, opening the first Rubio’s in Mission Bay in 1983. Tacos were $.99 back then, and will be again on January 25. Proceeds will benefit WILDCOAST, working to conserve some of the world’s most significant coastal and marine ecosystems in the U.S. and Mexico.

On January 25, Rubio’s Rewards members can participate in a contest, both in-store and online, to win ’80s-inspired gear and free Rubio’s. Fifty winners will receive limited-edition Rubio’s bomber jackets, and other prizes. Rewards members earn entries for every visit the week of January 23.

Rubio’s has become the #1 fish taco brand, credited with starting the fish taco phenomenon in the U.S. In celebration of the 40th anniversary, Rubio’s is “remixing” The Original Fish Taco to offer a new version of the original favorite. The Baja Grilled Fish Taco launches on January 4, featuring grilled mahi mahi and a special Baja sauce.

“When Rubio’s opened 40 years ago, putting fish in a taco was pretty revolutionary,” says Rubio’s Co-Founder Ralph Rubio. “Today, The Original Fish Taco is still our most popular, award-winning item, and we’ve sold over 270 million of them. We’re going strong and look forward to 40 more years.”