Rubio’s is collaborating with two of the country’s top professional surfers, Griffin and Crosby Colapinto, to launch an exclusive new menu item, the “All-World Breakfast Burrito.” Partnering with Rubio’s culinary team, the brothers created the ultimate meal to refuel after surfing. Packed with 47 grams of protein, their burrito features eggs, bacon, fresh guacamole, french fries, salsa fresca, and Rubio’s signature chipotle white sauce, all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla with toasted cheese.

Starting June 19 for a limited time, the breakfast burrito is available all day at Rubio’s locations across Southern California, Arizona and Las Vegas. Offered as a digital exclusive menu item, the burrito can be ordered online at Rubios.com or on the Rubio’s app.

Breakfast burritos have always been a part of the Colapinto Brothers’ Southern California surfing tradition. Growing up, their dad prepared breakfast burritos for them at the beach on his carry-on stove after their amateur surf meets. Today, the boys still choose breakfast burritos after surfing, naming their All-World Breakfast Burrito after the term they use when they see a set of unbeatable, “all-world” waves rolling in.

Giving back, Rubio’s is partnering with an organization close to the brothers’ hearts, To Write Love on Her Arms – a non-profit movement dedicated to improving mental health. Rubio’s guests are invited to round up with a donation to the nearest dollar at checkout with any purchase online or in the Rubio’s app.