Rubio’s Giving Away Tacos with Orders on January 25

On Tuesday, January 25, celebrate National Fish Taco Day at Rubio’s and receive a free, Baja-inspired, Original Fish Taco with any purchase. Order online at Rubios.com, or through the app, enter coupon code FISHTACO at checkout, or scan the QR code on the coupon in restaurants.

January 25 also marks the 39th Anniversary of Rubio’s founder, Ralph Rubio, opening the very first Rubio’s in Mission Bay, San Diego. The tiny, walk-up stand started the fish taco phenomenon that has spread from coast to coast. Today, Rubio’s menu includes a variety of grilled seafood including responsibly sourced shrimp and salmon, wild-caught pollack and wild-caught mahi mahi.

Perfect for guests eating heathy in the New Year, the menu also features flavorful options under 600 calories, including the California Bowl with Cauliflower Rice and Grilled Chicken (10 grams net carbs), the Wild-Caught Mahi Mahi Two Taco Plate with Cauliflower Rice and Black Beans (4 grams sugar), the Avocado Corn Taco Salad with Grilled Shrimp (15 grams net carbs) and the Chopped Salad with Grilled Chicken (28 grams protein).