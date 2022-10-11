Rubio’s Langostino Lobster is Back on the Menu

It’s that time of the year when wild-caught and certified sustainable Langostino Lobster returns to Rubio’s. Guests can enjoy the seasonal favorite from October 12 through January 3. Drizzled in warm garlic herb butter and featuring authentic Baja flavors, this year’s dishes include the Langostino Lobster Two Taco Plate, the Langostino Lobster Bowl, the Puerto Nuevo Burrito and brand-new to the menu this year, the Más Queso Quesadilla.

“Guests look forward to the return of Langostino Lobster each year,” said Rubio’s Co-Founder, Ralph Rubio. “Our culinary team continuously develops recipes that offer guests new ways to experience seafood, and our tender, delicious Langostino Lobster is always highly requested. Its return coincides with the holiday season, so guests can enjoy these Baja-inspired flavor combinations with fresh, quality ingredients all winter long.”

The four entrées are:

Langostino Lobster Two Taco Plate Responsibly sourced, wild-caught Langostino Lobster drizzled with garlic herb butter, toasted cheese, fresh Hass avocado slice, crisp cabbage, cilantro/onion, and creamy chipotle sauce served on a warm flour tortilla. Served with chips and “no-fried” pinto beans™.

Langostino Lobster Bowl: Responsibly sourced, wild-caught Langostino Lobster atop citrus rice, black beans and romaine, topped with guacamole, salsa fresca and creamy chipotle sauce and a grilled lemon wedge. Served with a side of drawn garlic herb butter and two warm flour tortillas.

Puerto Nuevo Burrito: Responsibly sourced, wild-caught Langostino Lobster, Mexican rice, pinto beans, drawn garlic butter, salsa fresca and guacamole, wrapped in warm flour tortilla.

Más Queso Quesadilla: Responsibly sourced, wild-caught Langostino Lobster and melted three cheese blend in a warm flour tortilla. Served with our handmade guacamole, salsa fresca, drawn garlic herb butter and a side of tortilla chips.

Rubio’s guests in California, Arizona and Nevada can earn free drinks, desserts, tacos and entrées by joining Rubio’s Rewards. Members can sign up online or through the Rubio’s App, place an order and start earning points toward free food. Rubio’s offers take-out, curbside or express pick-up and delivery.