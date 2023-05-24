Rubio’s Launches New Carnitas in Honor of Summer

It’s time to celebrate Rubio’s 40th summer — the summer of Baja — beginning with the launch of tender, slow-cooked Carnitas. Available starting May 31, guests can enjoy the new, bold Baja-inspired Carnitas Macha Two Taco Plate, Carnitas Macha Bowl & Carnitas Macha Burrito. Guests can also get the carnitas on any of their favorites, as a substitute for chicken or steak. For example, choose carnitas on the Burrito Especial or Street Tacos, or atop the California Bowl.

“Our new carnitas are grilled to be slightly crispy on the outside while still juicy on the inside, and feature premium cuts of tender pork slow-cooked to perfection,” says Rubio’s cofounder Ralph Rubio. “They are marinated with fresh oranges, garlic and onion, and topped with our new signature Salsa Macha — made with ancho and guajillo chiles, roasted pepitas, chipotle peppers, and a squeeze of lime. They are next-level delicious.”

Rubio’s Summer of Baja also features Baja Weekends, kicking off Memorial Day weekend. From May 25 through Labor Day weekend, September 3, guests can enjoy $3 alcohol and free chips with any drink purchase, dine in only, every Thursday to Sunday, after 3 pm. Rubio’s Baja Weekends encourage guests to come in and enjoy a relaxing happy hour, or dinner on Rubio’s patios, while enjoying free chips and cold beers. Plus, Rubio’s is offering new refreshing beverages — Mango Lime Agua Fresca, Jarritos Pineapple, Mandarin and Mineragua, and a new ready-to-drink Seaborn Margarita.