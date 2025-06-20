Rubio’s is welcoming the first day of summer with a new island-inspired menu launching June 20—packed with coastal vibes and bold, breezy flavor combos perfect for summertime cravings.

Say aloha to:

Island Vibe Original Fish Taco – Alaska Pollock topped with cabbage, Tajín pineapple salsa, house wasabi lime crema, and an island soy drizzle on a warm tortilla

Island Vibe Burrito & Bowl – Choice of grilled chicken, steak, or seafood with citrus rice, guac, cabbage, pineapple salsa, wasabi crema, and soy drizzle

Piña Colada Churro – A beachy twist topped with piña crema and toasted coconut

And for families looking to dine out this summer: Rubio’s Rewards members can enjoy a free Kids’ Meal with any adult entrée purchase every Thursday in July—a perfect excuse to grab tacos after a beach day.