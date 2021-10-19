Rubio’s to Offer 'Booritos' for $6.99 on Halloween

It’s all about the Halloween treats at Rubio’s, when every Boorito on the menu is just $6.99 all day on October 31. Simply bring the coupon: https://www.rubios.com/coupons/halloween-boorito to any of Rubio’s participating locations, or use code BOORITO when placing an order online at Rubios.com or on the Rubio’s App.

Guests in California, Arizona and Nevada can get any burrito for $6.99, from responsibly sourced seafood to USDA choice steak and all-natural chicken raised without antibiotics, to vegetarian options. Favorites include the Ancho Citrus Shrimp Burrito, Wild Alaska Salmon Burrito, Burrito Especial with all natural chicken, California Burrito with USDA choice steak or the Bean & Cheese Burrito, just to name a few.

Langostino Lobster fans won’t want to miss special fall entrees, including the Puerto Nuevo Burrito made with Langostino Lobster, the Langostino Lobster Bowl and the Langostino Lobster two taco plate.

Rubio’s locations are open for dine-in, and guests may also order online, or through the app, for contact-free curbside or express pickup, or delivery.