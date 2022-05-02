Rubio's to Offer Special Discount for National Shrimp Day

Celebrate National Shrimp Day at Rubio’s on two days this year, Monday, May 9 and Tuesday, May 10, when all Rubio’s shrimp entrées are just $6.99 with the purchase of any drink. Simply enter the coupon code TASTY with your order through the Rubio’s app, or online at Rubios.com. Or, scan the coupon https://www.rubios.com/coupons/national-shrimp-day when ordering at any Rubio’s.

Rubio’s guests can visit locations across California, Arizona and Nevada and enjoy any shrimp entrée on the menu, including seasonal favorites, the Chipotle Honey Argentinian Shrimp bowl, burrito or two taco plate. Available for a limited time, the wild-caught, grilled Red Argentinian Shrimp features a sweet-spicy kick of honey and chipotle peppers. With its large size, bright color and exceptional flavor, wild Red Argentinian Shrimp is a Rubio’s fan favorite. Guests can also choose other popular shrimp entrees including the Salsa Verde Shrimp two taco plate, the Shrimp and Bacon burrito, or the Mexican Street Corn bowl with grilled shrimp.

Guests are encouraged to order ahead through the Rubio’s app or Rubios.com.