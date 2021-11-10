Rudi's Organic Bakery Appoints Former CEO Jane Miller to Board of Directors

Rudi’s Organic Bakery, the maker of delicious, small-batch organic and gluten-free breads available in natural food stores and supermarkets nationwide, today announced the appointment of recognized industry leader and former Rudi’s CEO, Jane Miller to its Board of Directors.

Ms. Miller brings over 30 years of executive experience in the FMCG industry, ranging from Fortune 500 companies to newly established brands. Most recently she was CEO of Lily’s Sweets, which she helped sell to The Hershey Company in 2021. She also previously held the CEO role at HannahMax

Baking, a maker of low-sugar cookies, and ProYo, the high protein frozen yogurt brand. Over the course of her career, Ms. Miller also held senior positions at Hostess, HJ Heinz, Bestfoods Baking, and PepsiCo. Most recently, she co-founded Haevn, (thehaevn.com), a company dedicated to providing career opportunities and personal development to college-aged students.

Notably, Ms. Miller served as Rudi’s CEO from 2008 to 2014. During her tenure, she cemented the Company’s position as an early leader in the fast-emerging organic and gluten-free baked goods category. Under Jane’s leadership, Rudi’s expanded its presence across grocery and mass channels, launched gluten-free products and quickly achieved the #1 position in organic bakery.

“Jane brings decades of success from across food industry and joins the Board at an exciting time for the business and the whole sector,” says Cem Karakas, Chairperson of Rudi’s. “Jane’s personal knowledge of the business as well as her thought leadership in the natural food space makes her uniquely qualified to contribute to the Board. Working together, we will continue to accelerate Rudi’s growth and build on the great foundations she established when she was the CEO.”

“I am thrilled to be involved again with Rudi’s, a business that has grown to be an iconic brand in the Natural and Organic industry,” says Ms. Miller. “Since my good friend Sheldon Romer founded Rudi’s in 1976, the company has been committed to providing the most delicious baked goods, using the highest quality ingredients. Mayfair Equity Partners and the Rudi’s board of directors have an incredible vision for Rudi’s growth, and I am honored to be a part of this next chapter.”

Ms. Miller’s appointment became effective on 1st November 2021.

Rudi's is the original, Rocky Mountain bakery that utilizes small batch baking techniques to deliver organic and gluten-free products that encourage a healthy and delicious life. For over 40 years, Rudi's has spearheaded a mission to make artisanal and gourmet packaged baked goods more accessible to consumers by bringing wholesome products, expertly crafted in the heart of Colorado, to kitchen pantries nationwide. Both Rudi's Organic Bakery and Rudi's Gluten Free have cultivated a devoted brand following amongst consumers who are actively seeking to enjoy bread without compromises. The company has a strong position in the natural grocery channel and a growing presence in the conventional / mass channel. It is fast-tracking innovation and has a total of 55 SKUs across the organic and gluten-free bakery product segment.

Following the 2020 carve-out from Hain Celestial and the acquisition of Three Bakers Gluten Free by Promise Gluten Free and Mayfair Equity Partners, Rudi’s will continue to leverage the category expertise of one of the world’s most innovative gluten-free bakery companies. The transaction has allowed Rudi’s to focus on growing its national footprint, increasing sales, and the development of new organic and gluten-free products.