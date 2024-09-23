Rush Bowls, the Colorado-based fast casual concept known for its fresh and healthy meals-in-a-bowl, announces a limited-time collaboration with I Love Chamoy. This partnership introduces the I Love Chamoy Mangonada Bowl, a vibrant blend of mango, pineapple, and mango juice paired with I Love Chamoy’s signature spicy-sweet sauce and Chilito seasoning. Available exclusively throughout October, this bowl offers a delicious fusion with no artificial flavors, reduced sugar, and a healthier twist on a Mexican staple.

Chamoy, a sweet, tangy, and spicy Mexican sauce traditionally drizzled over fruits and vegetables, has been reimagined by Annie Leal, founder of I Love Chamoy. After her father’s diabetes diagnosis, Annie was inspired to create a healthier version of this beloved sauce. I Love Chamoy is crafted with zero sugar, zero calories and no artificial flavors, using monk fruit as a sugar substitute.

“Growing up in Mexico, chamoy was a staple in my household. I loved how it made everything taste sweeter and spicier at the same time,” said Annie Leal, Founder of I Love Chamoy. “When my dad was diagnosed with diabetes, I wanted to create an alternative chamoy that he and many others trying to limit their sugar intake could enjoy. Now, by partnering with Rush Bowls, I get to introduce I Love Chamoy to people across the nation and promote healthier eating habits.”

Inspired by the classic Mangonada cocktail, the I Love Chamoy Mangonada Bowl offers a delightful indulgence with a healthy twist. Featuring the tropical flavors of mango and pineapple, both rich in Vitamin C, the bowl is enhanced by the tangy kick of chamoy. This limited-edition blend embodies the shared commitment of Rush Bowls and I Love Chamoy to providing clean, high-quality ingredients that prioritize customers’ well-being. With Rush Bowls’ “Make It Yours” philosophy, customers can further personalize their bowls with wellness-boosting additions and ingredient substitutions to meet their individual dietary needs.

“Partnering with I Love Chamoy, a company that shares our commitment to nutritious, delicious options, is truly exciting for us,” said Andrew Pudalov, founder and CEO of Rush Bowls. “This collaboration allows us to bring our customers a fresh and vibrant new flavor experience without compromising on healthy ingredients.”

In addition to the I Love Chamoy Mangonada Bowl, Rush Bowls offers a wide selection of customizable bowls and smoothies, as well as protein bites and specialty products for dogs. The brand’s mission is centered around providing healthy, delicious alternatives to the traditional fast casual fare. Consisting of all-natural ingredients, each bowl and smoothie is a perfect blend of fruits and veggies made without any additives, artificial preservatives, or premade bases. A variety of toppings and bases are available, such as organic granola, made-to-order nut butter, and dairy-free milk alternatives. Ingredient substitutions are also included at no additional cost to fit any dietary restrictions or preferences.

The I Love Chamoy Mangonada Bowl will be available at all Rush Bowls locations nationwide through the month of October. To find a Rush Bowls near you and for more information, visit www.rushbowls.com.