Rush Bowls Announces Latest Expansion Plans

Rush Bowls is looking to continue its rapid national expansion throughout the United States. The brand is continuing to expand its presence in states such as Colorado, California and Florida. Rush Bowls is announcing new locations coming to:

11010 Cross Peak View, Ste. 130, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80921

1580 Blake St., Denver, Colorado 80202

3354 Larimer St., Denver, Colorado 80205

1330 Blanding Blvd., Middleburg, Florida 32065

3225 S. Mooney Blvd., Visalia, California 93277

“People across the country are wanting a healthy, on-the-go food option,” says Andrew Pudalov, founder and CEO of Rush Bowls. “We are looking for very intentional growth and continue to see an increase in brand demand from both our guests for our offerings, and from potential franchisees interested in growing their business portfolios.”

Rush Bowls offers its guests a wide selection of customizable bowls and smoothies. An industry pioneer in the genesis of healthy food bowls, the brand’s bowl creations provide guests with the perfect blend of all-natural fruits and veggies topped with delightfully crunchy, organic granola, a drizzle of honey, and a choice of fresh fruits and toppers. Rush Bowls can be blended with protein, vitamins and other nutritious ingredients while remaining low in calories and fat content.

“We can’t wait to introduce our healthy and diverse menu to our new customers,” adds Nicole McCray, Senior Vice President of Rush Bowls. “Sharing our delicious, nutrition-packed bowls with new and existing local communities makes us immensely proud in what we do.”