Rush Bowls Announces Opening Date for First Louisiana Location

Rush Bowls, a Colorado-based fast-casual concept known for its fresh and healthy meals-in-a-bowl, announced the opening of its first Louisiana location on March 5. The new restaurant will be owned by New Orleans native and entrepreneur, Arthur Stawski Sr., and will be located at 800 Metairie Road in Metairie. This will be the first location he intends on opening in the area, with plans to open two more in the future. To celebrate the grand opening, Rush Bowls New Orleans will be giving away free bowls to the first 50 customers who stop by.

“New Orleans is the perfect community for Rush Bowls and I know that people here will be just as impressed with the concept as I was when I discovered the brand,” says Arthur Stawski Sr. “The restaurant industry is huge in this city and it may be known for its seafood and fried food, but there is a growing community for health food in New Orleans that is eager to try something they’ve never seen before like Rush Bowls.”

Arthur Stawski Sr.’s 38-year-long career in convenience and petroleum retailing began at age 19 when he worked as a cashier at Total Petroleum. He moved up the ranks quickly, holding various positions in marketing and operations before he and his family moved to Colorado for 30 years to help lead Kroger’s convenience store division. After nearly 20 years in various senior roles at Kroger and running 300 of its convenience stores, the brand sold that side of the business in 2018, leading Stawski Sr. to return to New Orleans and explore entrepreneurship there. His business, Ragin’ Cajun Food and Fuel, launched shortly after and now has ownership of two Chevron Fuel convenience stores and three Subway locations. While looking to expand his portfolio, Stawski Sr. discovered Rush Bowls on LinkedIn and was instantly impressed by the concept. Knowing the growing health food community in New Orleans would embrace these unique bowls, he wasted no time getting to know the Rush Bowls team and making moves to open his own location.

Rush Bowls offers its guests a wide selection of customizable bowls and smoothies. An industry pioneer in the genesis of healthy food bowls, the brand’s bowl creations provide guests with the perfect blend of all-natural fruits and veggies topped with delightfully crunchy, organic granola, a drizzle of honey, and a choice of fresh fruits and toppers. Rush Bowls can be blended with protein, vitamins and other nutritious ingredients while remaining low in calories and fat content.

“We’re excited to welcome Arthur to the Rush Bowls family and we are confident that he is the perfect person to open our first location in Louisiana,” adds Andrew Pudalov, CEO and Founder of Rush Bowls. “His work ethic and passion for health and wellness are exactly what Rush Bowls looks for in a partner to meet the growing demand for our bowls, smoothies, and other products, especially when emerging in a new market like New Orleans.”

The opening of Rush Bowls’ first Louisiana location marks a significant milestone in the brand’s continued expansion throughout the country.