Rush Bowls is fueling a healthier future in Arizona, expanding its footprint one city – and bowl – at a time. Known for delicious, customizable blended bowls and smoothies, the Colorado-based fast-casual brand made its debut in Tucson in 2019 to meet a growing demand for nutritious, convenient dining options. A second location quickly followed in Phoenix in 2020. Now, franchise owners Donna and Matt DeConzo are bringing the Rush Bowls experience to Scottsdale early this summer, with a second location slated for Arizona State University’s Tempe campus in the fall. This is part of a five-store agreement, underscoring the significant expansion in the region. This growth will contribute to the broader effort to establish a stronger presence in Arizona, with Rush Bowls locations across multiple cities.

“We are passionate about healthy eating and drawn to the fast, friendly environment at Rush Bowls,” said franchise owners Donna and Matt DeConzo. “With this brand, we can provide our communities a refreshing alternative to the standard quick-serve fare without sacrificing convenience. We look forward to serving everyone from students and faculty to professionals in surrounding offices and medical parks, giving them a new choice for dining on the go.”

Both new locations will feature the brand’s quick, convenient ordering process and a commitment to quality, offering fresh, whole fruits and vegetables in a variety of customizable bowls and smoothies made to order. Popular options include the signature Açaí Beach Bowl, Peanut Butter and Jelly Bowl, and Yoga Bowl with matcha green tea. Rush Bowls caters to dietary preferences and restrictions, allowing customers to become “customizers” by personalizing their bowls with wellness-boosting add-ons like immune support, hangover relief, house-made nut butters and jams, granola, and more—all surcharge-free. Other fan favorites include grab-and-go protein bites and specialty products for pups.

Rush Bowls has become a leader in the health food space, through its commitment to fresh, non-scoopable bases allowing the bowls and smoothies to satisfy “customizers’” dietary needs and restrictions. Currently, Rush Bowls operates over 50 locations nationwide with additional expansion scheduled for 2025.

“Arizona’s health-forward culture and growing, active population make it an ideal state for Rush Bowls’ continued expansion,” said Andrew Pudalov, founder & CEO of Rush Bowls. “We are thrilled to work with franchise owners like the DeConzos, who want to make it easier than ever for people to enjoy healthy, delicious meals on their own schedule.”

Rush Bowls Scottsdale will be located in the Pima Crossing Shopping Center at 8776 East Shea Blvd. In Tempe, Rush Bowls is coming to the Fulton Center at 777 S. College Ave. Follow along @rushbowlspimacrossing and @rushbowlsasutempe for construction and opening updates. Both locations will be open daily, with pick-up, delivery, and online ordering available through the Rush Bowls mobile app.