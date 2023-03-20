Rush Bowls Headed to Gainesville on March 25

Rush Bowls, the Colorado-based fast-casual concept known for its fresh and healthy meals-in-a-bowl, officially welcomes guests into its new Gainesville storefront this Saturday, March 25. Located at 1360 West University Avenue, the brand’s first location in Northern Florida features its signature blended fruit/veggie bowls and smoothies, plus grab-and-go protein bites and specialty products for pups.

“Just in time for the start of the spring semester, we couldn’t be more excited to open the doors to our first Rush Bowls location,'' says franchise owner Sean Byers. “My wife and I are looking forward to sharing our all-natural menu with our Gainesville neighbors and, of course, our beloved Florida Gators.”

Down the street from the University of Florida campus and below The Standard at Gainesville, the 1,103-square-foot restaurant showcases its signature look – clean, monochromatic interiors accented with bright, bold photography and decor. Guests can now enjoy a wide selection of customizable bowls and smoothies blended with fresh, real fruit bases, including classics such as the signature açaí Beach Bowl and the Peanut Butter and Jelly Bowl. For a limited time, the brand’s popular Detox Bowl offers a blend of banana, pineapple, apple, pitaya, lemon, ginger, cinnamon and oat milk topped with fresh apples and pomegranate seeds. Bowls can be customized to each guest’s dietary needs or preferences, as Rush Bowls offers wellness-boosting additions and toppings and surcharge-free substitutions.

“Rush Bowls Gainesville is a location we are thrilled about. The opportunity to provide not only the community with healthy on-the-go options, but specifically college students is really important to us,” adds Andrew Pudalov, Founder and CEO of Rush Bowls. “We pride ourselves on bringing accessible, delicious food with wholesome ingredients to every city we’re a part of, offering a more effortless approach to a healthy lifestyle.”