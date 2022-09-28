Rush Bowls Inks Deal to Grow in Erie, Colorado

Rush Bowls announced a newly-signed development deal that will bring three new franchise locations to Erie, CO. This new deal accompanies three other Rush Bowls locations that are slated to open next year in the state:

1580 Blake St., Denver, Colorado 80202

3354 Larimer St., Denver, Colorado 80205

11010 Cross Peak View, Ste 130, Colorado Springs, CO 80921

“The opening of more Rush Bowls locations in the Colorado market is a fulfillment of one of our goals to intentionally grow in our home state,” says Andrew Pudalov, Founder and CEO of Rush Bowls. “The demand we are experiencing for Rush Bowls has been incredible, so we’re going to continue targeting new development deals that make our brand’s healthy menu items as widely available as possible.”

Rush Bowls offers its guests a wide selection of customizable bowls and smoothies. An industry pioneer in the genesis of healthy food bowls, the brand’s bowl creations provide guests with the perfect blend of all-natural fruits and veggies topped with delightfully crunchy, organic granola, a drizzle of honey, and a choice of fresh fruits and toppers. Rush Bowls can be blended with protein, vitamins and other nutritious ingredients while remaining low in calories and fat content.

“It’s a very exciting time for our brand to be seeing this constant demand for new Colorado Rush Bowls locations,” adds Nicole McCray, Senior Vice President of Rush Bowls. “We aim to meet this demand head-on by opening new locations throughout the state and making Rush Bowls a household name not only in our backyard, but throughout the country.