Rush Bowls to Make New York Debut on September 23 in Poughkeepsie

Rush Bowls is expanding its national presence by entering the New York market this Saturday, September 23. With the grand opening of the Poughkeepsie location, the brand introduces its signature blended fruit/veggie bowls and smoothies, alongside grab-and-go protein bites and specialty products for pups. This addition grows the brand’s footprint to 21 states as part of its nationwide expansion, with a significant focus on the Northeast region this year.

“Expanding Rush Bowls into New York is exciting, especially to bring fresh, healthy eats to my home state and the place that kick started my career,” says Andrew Pudalov, founder and CEO of Rush Bowls. “It’s a remarkable journey to not only witness our brand’s growth but also to provide nourishing options to New York’s vibrant communities.”

Founded in Boulder, Colorado in 2004, Rush Bowls began franchising in 2016. Fans of the fast casual concept appreciate the brand’s wide selection of customizable bowls and smoothies, always being served in clean, eye-catching spaces. Some of the most popular menu items include the signature açaí Beach Bowl, the Peanut Butter and Jelly Bowl, and the Yoga Bowl featuring matcha green tea. With its mission based around honest, fresh ingredients, Rush Bowls aims to provide satiating meals to power the lives of its customers. Wellness-boosting additions and toppings, such as made-to-order nut butter and surcharge-free substitutions to fit any dietary needs, are key to the brand’s vision of growing accessibility to healthy food in the billion-dollar fast casual industry.

“We always look forward to entering new markets, but New York is one we’ve been anticipating for a while,” adds Nicole McCray, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Rush Bowls. “We can’t wait to be a part of Poughkeepsie’s health and wellness scene, fueling its residents with our wholesome, convenient meals and supporting their active lifestyles.”

In addition to Rush Bowls’ expansion in New York, the brand has made impressive strides with its growth throughout the Northeast. Earlier this year, Rush Bowls announced its launch into New Jersey and Pennsylvania, solidifying its presence in the region as health-conscious consumers embrace the brand’s nutritious and fully customizable offerings.