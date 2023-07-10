Rush Bowls to Open First Pennsylvania-Based Store in Phoenixville

Rush Bowls officially opens its first Pennsylvania-based store in Phoenixville this Saturday, July 15. Located at 222 Bridge Street, the brand’s new location features its signature blended fruit/veggie bowls and smoothies, plus grab-and-go protein bites and specialty products for pups.

“Being able to open the first Rush Bowls store in Pennsylvania is an honor,” say Anthony & Haley Venezia, franchise owners of Rush Bowls Phoenixville. “We look forward to bringing our fresh, flavorful menu to Phoenixville and providing a new staple for healthy, on-the-go options.”

Located in Phoenixville’s historic district on Bridge Street, the newly-opened 1,350-square-foot storefront mixes elements of the building’s original aesthetic with the brand’s classic interiors, accented by bright, bold photography and decor. A variety of customizable bowls and smoothies – including the signature açaí Beach Bowl, the Peanut Butter and Jelly Bowl, and the Yoga Bowl featuring matcha green tea – will be served behind an eye-catching counter, with fresh ingredients and real fruit bases blended right in front of you. Wellness-boosting additions and toppings will also grace the menu, such as made-to-order nut butter and surcharge-free substitutions to fit any dietary restrictions or preferences.

“Our team is excited to add a location to the Pennsylvania market, especially in Phoenixville,” says Andrew Pudalov, founder and CEO of Rush Bowls. “Our mission is to provide a wide range of healthy options that not only taste good but also promote a balanced and sustainable lifestyle. We look forward to becoming a trusted brand in the local community.”