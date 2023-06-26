Rush Bowls to Open Second Atlanta Metro Location on July 1

Rush Bowls will welcome a second location in the Atlanta metropolitan area this Saturday, July 1. Located in Sandy Springs at 230 Hammond Drive Suite 332, this store serves the signature blended fruit/veggie bowls and smoothies, alongside grab-and-go protein bites and specialty products for pups.

“Our grand opening is right around the corner, and we couldn’t be more excited. Rush Bowls Sandy Springs – City Walk will be a go-to place for our neighbors to enjoy delicious bowls and smoothies,” say Rehmat Khan and Marlon Canales, franchise owners of Rush Bowls Sandy Springs – City Walk. “It’s great to be a part of the brand’s expansion here in our local community.”

Located in Sandy Springs’ City Walk shopping center, the 1,642-square-foot location will boast the signature monochromatic interiors, accented with bright, bold photography and decor. In addition to indoor seating that includes a spacious upstairs, the beautiful outdoor patio area will be especially enjoyed as summer approaches. A wide selection of customizable bowls and smoothies – including the signature açaí Beach Bowl, the Peanut Butter and Jelly Bowl, and the Yoga Bowl featuring matcha green tea – will be served from behind an eye-catching counter, with fresh ingredients including real fruit bases blended right in front of you. Wellness-boosting additions and toppings will also grace the menu, such as made-to-order nut butter and surcharge-free substitutions to fit any dietary restrictions or preferences.

“The Atlanta metropolitan area is a bustling market that we’re proud to be a part of and one that appreciates the health-focused menu we bring to the table,” adds Andrew Pudalov, Founder and CEO of Rush Bowls. “We look forward to seeing the success of Marlon, one of our existing franchisees, grow with this addition to his portfolio alongside Rehmat.”

Rush Bowls Sandy Springs – City Walk is open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Both pick-up and delivery options will be available, including online ordering via the Rush Bowls mobile app.