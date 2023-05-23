Rush Bowls Opening First Pennsylvania-Based Store in Phoenixville

Rush Bowls announced the opening of its first Pennsylvania-based store in Phoenixville. Located at 222 Bridge Street, the brand’s upcoming location features its signature blended fruit/veggie bowls and smoothies, plus grab-and-go protein bites and specialty products for pups.

“We can’t wait to introduce Rush Bowls to Phoenixville and the state of Pennsylvania and share our love for the brand and all it stands for,” say Anthony & Hayley Venezia, franchise owners of Rush Bowls Phoenixville. “Our excitement continues to grow every day as we approach the grand opening.”

Situated in the historic district of Bridge Street, the freshly renovated 1,350-square-foot storefront will maintain elements of the original aesthetic. The space will feature the brand’s classic interiors accented by bright, bold photography and decor. A wide selection of customizable bowls and smoothies – including the signature açaí Beach Bowl, the Peanut Butter and Jelly Bowl, and the Yoga Bowl featuring matcha green tea – will be showcased behind an eye-catching counter, with fresh ingredients including real fruit bases blended right in front of you. Wellness-boosting additions and toppings will also grace the menu, such as made-to-order nut butter and surcharge-free substitutions to fit any dietary restrictions or preferences.

“Our team is thrilled to expand our presence to the Pennsylvania market as we prepare to open the Phoenixville location,” adds Andrew Pudalov, Founder and CEO of Rush Bowls. “We look forward to officially joining the community and sharing our passion for fresh, healthy food with the Venezias and their local neighbors.”

Opening soon, the Phoenixville location will be open every day of the week from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Both pick-up and delivery options will be available, including online ordering via the Rush Bowls mobile app.