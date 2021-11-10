Rush Bowls Opening Three Locations in Denver Area

Rush Bowls continues its rapid national expansion by announcing three locations to open in the Denver area within the next four years. Owned by husband-and-wife duo Ian and Giorgia Turpen, these new locations will further position Rush Bowls as a prominent provider of healthy food options in Colorado. Potential locations for these restaurants include the Denver metro area, near the University of Denver campus, and Louisville, which is a suburb about 45 minutes north of the city. The first of the Turpens’ Rush Bowls locations will open in mid-2022, with the other two planned to open in the following years.

Giorgia Turpen immigrated to the United States from Italy in 2009 to attend the University of San Diego. A few years later, she married Ian. She then graduated law school in North Carolina, where she began her career as a personal injury attorney. Shortly after, the couple decided to move to Colorado in 2016. Now, Ian works in a sales role at a large educational company, requiring him to travel a lot. Because of Ian’s frequent flying, Giorgia relied on smoothies and bowls from her local Rush Bowls to stay healthy and fuel her workouts while he was gone. She quickly became hooked on the concept and looked into opening a franchise location with Ian, who shares her passion for eating nutrient-packed meals at Rush Bowls to maintain a healthy lifestyle. The pair realized that this was the perfect opportunity for them to keep their full-time careers while pursuing their dream of owning a small, health-focused business to support their young family.

“We are thrilled to open three Rush Bowls locations over the next few years in such a fast-growing city like Denver,” says Denver franchisee Giorgia Turpen. “We can’t wait to share our passion for high-quality, healthy meals with the community. We are confident that they will fall in love with this unique concept just as quickly as we did.”

Rush Bowls offers its guests a wide selection of customizable bowls and smoothies. An industry pioneer in the genesis of healthy food bowls, the brand’s bowl creations provide guests with the perfect blend of all-natural fruits and veggies topped with delightfully crunchy, organic granola, a drizzle of honey, and a choice of fresh fruits and toppers. Rush Bowls can be blended with protein, vitamins and other nutritious ingredients while remaining low in calories and fat content.

“We have seen an increased demand for our bowls, smoothies and other products, as the health and wellness category continues to grow. We are also very proud to cater to almost every dietary need without any additional cost to our customers. Whether you're vegetarian, vegan, wheat-free, gluten-free, soy-free, dairy-free or nut-free—we have something for you,” adds Rush Bowls founder and CEO Andrew Pudalov. "We are thrilled to accelerate our rapid national expansion by adding three locations in our home state to provide healthy food options to more people.”

Rush Bowls’ success and growth earned the brand the top spot on the Restaurant Business Buzzworthy Brand list. The franchise saw a three-year average sales growth of 99.2% and unit growth of 117.8% during the period. In 2020, Rush Bowls also earned a spot on QSR’s 40/40 List for 2021: America’s Hottest Startup Fast Casuals, which recognized fast-casual concepts poised for growth in the new normal and beyond. Looking ahead, Rush Bowls plans on opening new locations across the United States. The brand is looking to further expand throughout Minnesota, Indiana, Texas, Connecticut, Washington, Florida, California and Idaho.