Rush Bowls Opens in Fishers, Indiana

Rush Bowls introduced its first store in Fishers, Indiana, this Saturday, May 13. Located at 11649 Maple Street, this location features the brand’s signature blended fruit/veggie bowls and smoothies, plus grab-and-go protein bites and specialty bowls for dogs.

“Fishers is such a beautiful city to live, work and play in, and we are honored to now be a part of the amazing food scene here,” say James and Marissa Cunningham, franchise owners of Rush Bowls Fishers. “We’re confident our on-the-go neighbors who crave a tasty, nutritious meal will appreciate this addition to our community as much as we do.”

The 744-square-foot space is part of Nickel Plate Station and is located in downtown Fishers’ new Nickel Plate District. The trademark monochromatic aesthetic is paired with bright, bold photography and decor. A wide selection of customizable bowls and smoothies – including the signature açaí Beach Bowl, the Peanut Butter and Jelly Bowl, and the Yoga Bowl featuring matcha green tea – are showcased behind a beautiful counter, with fresh ingredients such as real fruit bases blended right in front of guests. Wellness-boosting additions and toppings are available to enhance each menu item, such as made-to-order peanut butter and surcharge-free substitutions to fit any dietary restrictions or preferences.

“Our team is thrilled to officially welcome Fishers to the Rush Bowls family and share our healthy menu items with more of Indiana,” adds Andrew Pudalov, founder and CEO of Rush Bowls. “We look forward to being a part of downtown’s recent growth and bringing our awesome product to this great community.”

Rush Bowls Fishers is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Pick-up, catering and delivery options will be available, including online ordering via the Rush Bowls mobile app.