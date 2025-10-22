Rush Bowls, the Colorado-based fast-casual concept known for its customizable bowls and smoothies made with real fruits and vegetables, is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Tempe, Arizona. Located at 777 S. College Ave. in the ASU Fulton Center, the store opens its doors on Saturday, October 25 with a 9 a.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by a full day of celebration featuring:



Free bowls for the first 100 guests

Live DJ entertainment

Complimentary samples of La Colombe cold brew, house-made protein Rush Bites, and fruit-infused lemonade Revivers

Raffles and giveaways, including two tickets to Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour at the Phoenix Arena

A Hotworx one-month membership with a Bala workout basket

Follow @rushbowlsasutempe for event updates and prize details.

This new location is owned and operated by Matt and Donna DeConzo, local entrepreneurs leading Rush Bowls’ Arizona expansion through a five-store development agreement. Their second location is set to open soon in Scottsdale’s Pima Crossing shopping center, with plans for additional sites in northwest Phoenix and beyond.

“Matt and I became Rush Bowls fans the first time we tried it, and we can’t wait to serve the Sun Devil community in Tempe with wholesome, delicious meals they’ll love as much as we do,” said franchise owner Donna DeConzo. “My go-to is an açaí or fruit bowl, and as a selective eater, I like being able to modify the base to suit my preferences. But what really stands out is how fresh everything is—it’s all blended to order right in front of you, and nothing is pre-scooped.”

“Matt and Donna’s enthusiasm for the brand and commitment to delivering a high-quality, health-forward experience make them incredible partners for Rush Bowls,” added Andrew Pudalov, founder and CEO of Rush Bowls. “Their energy and connection to the community perfectly align with our mission.”