Rush Bowls Opens Latest Store in Downtown Dallas

Rush Bowls, a Colorado-based fast-casual concept known for its fresh and healthy meals-in-a-bowlk, will open its newest location in late-July within The Union office tower on 2300 N Field St. The new restaurant will be opened by local owner Ted Bachmeier and his wife Elizabeth. Their son, Tyler Bachmeier, will also help manage the location making it a true family-run business.

As the first Rush Bowls to be opened in an office tower, the location will offer downtown residents and working professionals a nutritious, on-the-go meal option.

“Rush Bowls provides all the servings of protein, fruits and veggies that young professionals in the area need to continue staying productive throughout the day,” says Ted Bachmeier. “We are proud to bring this type of healthy on-the-go meal option to the downtown Dallas community.

Rush Bowls offer the perfect blend of all-natural fruits and veggies topped with delightfully crunchy, organic granola, a drizzle of honey, and your choice of fresh fruits and toppers. Far healthier than the traditional fast-casual meal that usually consists of fried foods and unpronounceable ingredients, Rush Bowls are made from whole ingredients, are fully customizable and can be blended with protein, vitamins and other nutritious ingredients while remaining low in calories and fat content.

There is a wide assortment of bowls and smoothies from which to choose on the menu. This includes the usual local favorites and even a Bow Wow Bowl made just for your dog.

“With all of the options we offer our customers, there truly is something for everyone,” says Elizabeth Bachmeier. “We believe even the pickiest eater can find an option they enjoy from our customizable menu of fruit blends, mix-ins and toppers.”

For those customers with dietary restrictions, vegetarian, vegan, wheat-free, gluten-free, soy-free, dairy-free and nut-free options are also available at no extra charge.

This is the 4th Rush Bowls location the couple has opened. With plans for local community involvement in the future, the opening of this new downtown Dallas location marks the next step in Rush Bowls’ continued expansion.