Rush Bowls Plans Entry Into New Jersey

Rush Bowls will soon expand its national presence by entering the New Jersey market. The brand will introduce its signature blended fruit/veggie bowls and smoothies, alongside grab-and-go protein bites and specialty products for pups. The first location in New Jersey will open this spring in the township of Livingston.

“Expanding into the state of New Jersey is a much-anticipated milestone of growth that we’ve been looking forward to,” says Andrew Pudalov, Founder and CEO of Rush Bowls. “It’s amazing to watch this concept reach more and more people as we aim to share our dedication to health and wellness and grow our relationships in new and existing communities throughout the country.”

Founded in Boulder, Colorado in 2004, Rush Bowls began franchising in 2016. Fans of the fast casual concept appreciate the brand’s wide selection of customizable bowls and smoothies, always being served in clean, eye-catching spaces. Some of the most popular menu items include the signature açaí Beach Bowl, the Peanut Butter and Jelly Bowl, and the Yoga Bowl featuring matcha green tea. With its mission based around honest, fresh ingredients, Rush Bowls aims to provide satiating meals to power the lives of its customers. Wellness-boosting additions and toppings, such as made-to-order nut butter and surcharge-free substitutions to fit any dietary needs, are key to the brand’s vision of growing accessibility to healthy food in the fast casual industry – an industry that is expected to grow by $362.15 billion by 2025.

“We’re always exploring opportunities to break into new markets, and this opening is one we’re beyond excited about,” adds Nicole McCray, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Rush Bowls. “We hope New Jersey, and Livingston especially, is as eager as we are to have Rush Bowls become a part of the community.”