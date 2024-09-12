Rush Bowls, a leader in the health & wellness space known for its fresh and healthy blended bowls and smoothies, celebrates its 20th anniversary this September. Opening its first store on The Hill in Boulder, Colorado in 2004 and franchising since 2016, the brand has expanded to over 50 locations across 22 states, with further expansion plans aiming to broaden that footprint in 2025.

As one of the first brands to introduce the now-iconic acai bowl to the mainstream back in 2004, Rush Bowls not only set the standard for nutritious, on-the-go eating but also played a pivotal role in educating the public on what an acai or blended bowl was at the time. Over the past two decades, Rush Bowls has remained dedicated to cultivating a culture of clean eating, offering nutrient-packed meals rich in essential vitamins and minerals that continue to shape the health and wellness industry today. With a focus on personalization, Rush Bowls blends everything to order and encourages customers to “Make It Yours,” ensuring that every meal is tailored to individual tastes and dietary needs.

“Two decades ago, we set out to change the way people think about fast casual food, and I’m proud of how we have evolved,” said Andrew Pudalov, founder & CEO of Rush Bowls. “From our humble beginnings, we’ve grown into a nationwide presence, bringing healthy, delicious options to people across the country. As we continue to expand, our commitment to health & wellness remains our top priority.”

In honor of 20 years of Rush Bowls, the brand will offer a limited-edition bowl – The Legend Bowl – as an homage to its beginnings in Boulder. Since the introduction of The Legend Bowl, Rush Bowls has expanded its menu to offer a diverse range of flavors and options, catering to various tastes. The Legend Bowl was one of the very first bowls on the original Rush Bowls menu boasting simple yet satisfying flavor with real fruit and no artificial additives. Featuring banana, apple juice and acai, the bowl will be available all month long in-store and via the mobile app. Like any bowl or smoothie at Rush Bowls, The Legend Bowl is completely customizable, allowing guests to adjust their bowl or smoothie based on their preferences or dietary needs.

To further commemorate this milestone, Rush Bowls will also host a week-long sweepstakes with a chance to win a trip to the place it all began. One lucky winner will receive a complimentary trip out to Boulder, Colorado for them and a guest, including an opportunity to meet the founding team, a two-night stay at Moxy Boulder, a meal at the historic Sink restaurant, a $500 Rush Bowls gift card, and an extensive merch pack. For more details and to enter, visit rushbowls.com/giveaway.