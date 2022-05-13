Rush Bowls Sets Course for Southlake, Texas

Rush Bowls announced the late-May opening of its newest location in the DFW area. This new restaurant will be opened by local husband-and-wife duo, Mike and April Fuchs, and will be located in Park Village at 1151 E. Southlake Blvd.

This will be the fourth location the couple has opened in the area, adding to their growing family business. The new restaurant will feature both indoor and outdoor seating as well as delivery and carryout options. The Fuchs family is looking forward to using their new business to further involve themselves in the local community and is currently exploring partnerships with schools and other community organizations.

“It’s been wonderful having a business that we can operate and grow together as a family,” says Mike Fuchs. “We have three children that work with us in support of our local Rush Bowls restaurants and are now aiming to make them standout businesses in the DFW area.”

Rush Bowls offers its guests a wide selection of customizable bowls and smoothies. An industry pioneer in the genesis of healthy food bowls, the brand’s bowl creations provide guests with the perfect blend of all-natural fruits and veggies topped with delightfully crunchy, organic granola, a drizzle of honey, and a choice of fresh fruits and toppers. Rush Bowls can be blended with protein, vitamins and other nutritious ingredients while remaining low in calories and fat content.

“The healthy menu that Rush Bowls has to offer is what impresses us the most,” says April Fuchs. “As the importance of health and wellness continues to grow, we’re extremely proud that we are bringing an additional nutritious meal option to our hometown.”