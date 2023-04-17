Rush Bowls Sets Opening Date for Edina Location

Rush Bowls will officially open in Edina this Saturday, April 22. Located at 6543 York Avenue South, the brand’s newest location features its signature blended fruit/veggie bowls and smoothies, plus grab-and-go protein bites and specialty bowls for pups. This storefront is the second opening for franchise owners, John and Libby Hitt, who opened their first Rush Bowls in Minnetonka last year.

“We couldn’t start spring off on a higher note as we welcome guests into our new location! The appreciation we have for the brand’s following in our Minnetonka community is indescribable,” say John and Libby Hitt, franchise owners of Rush Bowls Edina. “We’re excited to introduce this nutritious, fast casual option to the culinary scene here in our growing city.”

Within the walls of the 1,249-square-foot space, clean, monochromatic interiors feature bright, bold photography and decor to reflect the Rush Bowls brand. Guests now have a wide selection of customizable bowls and smoothies at their fingertips. Each item is blended with fresh, real fruit bases, including classics such as the signature açaí Beach Bowl and the Peanut Butter and Jelly Bowl. For a limited time, the brand’s popular Mai Tai Bowl also graces the menu, which is a blend of pitaya, mango, pineapple, orange juice and guava juice topped with granola, honey and your choice of favorite toppings. Bowls can be customized to each guest’s dietary needs or preferences, as Rush Bowls offers wellness-boosting additions and toppings and surcharge-free substitutions.

“As we grow, our team remains humbled by how welcomed we feel in each new community as we strive to bring our healthy bowls to more people,” adds Andrew Pudalov, Founder and CEO of Rush Bowls. “There’s something special about our franchise owners having the opportunity to open multiple locations, so we’re thrilled for John, Libby and the city of Edina.”