Rush Bowls, a Colorado-based fast-casual concept known for healthy meals-in-a-bowl, is opening in Arlington, Massachusetts, on June 28. Located at 307 Broadway near Massachusetts Avenue and the Minuteman Bike trail, the new store invites customers to experience better-for-you food and drink options that fuel an on-the-go lifestyle – with real fruits, real vegetables, and no scoopables, fillers or premade bases. Here, the Rush is Real.

“We are honored to join the Arlington Center community and share the wholesome, feel-good flavors that define Rush Bowls,” said Bedros Kaya and Stephen Douglas, franchise owners of Rush Bowls Arlington. “We can’t wait to meet our neighbors and introduce this nutritious, delicious dining option to the area.”

Rush Bowls offers a wide selection of blended bowls and smoothies, with fan-favorites like the signature açaí Beach Bowl, the Peanut Butter and Jelly Bowl, and the Yoga Bowl featuring matcha green tea. The menu – created to perfection and blended to order – can be taken one step further as guests can customize the bowl as they like. Customizers can choose from a variety of toppings and fruits as well as wellness-boosting ingredients such as immune support, hangover relief, house-made nut butters and jams, granolas and more. Other offerings include Rush Bites, the brand’s signature protein balls, and Bow Wow Bowls for pups.

Arlington is the second Massachusetts location for Rush Bowls after an October 2023 opening in Mansfield. The brand continues to expand throughout the Northeast region, with additional Massachusetts locations currently planned for Amherst, Franklin and Newton, as well as upcoming development in multiple towns across Connecticut and New Jersey.

“Here on the East Coast and around the country, Rush Bowls is meeting a growing demand for nourishing meals that don’t compromise on flavor or nutrition,” said Andrew Pudalov, founder & CEO of Rush Bowls. “Our fresh approach is simplifying mealtime and allowing people to enjoy healthy eating at their convenience.”

At 800 square-feet, the new Arlington location’s modern, clean interior reflects the brand’s focus on offering a fast and friendly environment. Ordering is made easy through the Rush Bowls mobile app, where guests can join the loyalty program and earn rewards. Delivery and pick-up options are also available through DoorDash or Uber Eats.



Rush Bowls Arlington will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information about the Arlington location, to view the menu or find a Rush Bowls near you, please visit www.rushbowls.com.