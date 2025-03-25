Rush Bowls, the nation’s rapidly growing brand known for its healthy and delicious blended bowls and smoothies, is bringing its first Iowa location to Sioux City. The new store will open this Saturday, March 29 within the Lakeport Commons Shopping Center, offering Sioux City residents a new way to pack in their nutrients this year.

With a nationwide presence and focus on quality – using whole fruits and vegetables instead of pre-blended bases – Rush Bowls brings its healthy-eating-on-the-go mantra to the Midwest. Guests can enjoy a quick and convenient ordering process, selecting from a wide variety of customizable bowls and smoothies made fresh right before their eyes. Fan-favorites include the signature açaí Beach Bowl, the Peanut Butter and Jelly Bowl, and the Yoga Bowl featuring matcha green tea. Wellness-boosting add-ons and surcharge-free substitutions are available for every item, making it easy to accommodate any dietary preference or restriction.

“We’re thrilled to introduce Rush Bowls to Sioux City and help make healthy eating accessible to this community,” said Jay Allen, franchise owner of Rush Bowls Sioux City. “We can’t wait to show our guests how easy it can be to enjoy fresh, wholesome meals on the go.”

The 900-square-foot location offers both indoor seating and an outdoor patio, giving guests a bright, welcoming space to enjoy their meals. Featuring bold photography and decor inspired by the vibrant colors of fresh fruits and vegetables, the space is designed to reflect Rush Bowls’ commitment to natural ingredients and healthy living.

“Sioux City is the perfect place for Rush Bowls to continue its expansion in the Midwest,” said Andrew Pudalov, founder and CEO of Rush Bowls. “We’re excited to bring our delicious bowls and smoothies to Iowa and look forward to becoming a go-to destination for health-conscious residents.”

Since franchising in 2016, Rush Bowls has become a leader in the health food space, now operating over 50 locations nationwide with more planned this year. Rush Bowls Sioux City will be located at 5001 Sergeant Road, Suite 385, and will be open daily. Both pick-up and delivery options will be available, including online ordering via the Rush Bowls mobile app.