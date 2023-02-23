Rush Bowls Unveils Second Denver Location

Rush Bowls, the Colorado-based fast-casual concept known for its fresh and healthy meals-in-a-bowl, unveiled its second location in Denver this Saturday, February 25. In honor of its grand opening day, 10 percent of sales will be donated to Kenzi’s Causes, a non-profit organization that supports Colorado’s underprivileged children and their families. Located at 1580 Blake Street, the brand’s new storefront features its signature blended fruit/veggie bowls and smoothies, plus grab-and-go protein bites and specialty products for pups. As a market close to the company’s heart, Colorado now boasts six locations across the state.

“Opening week is finally here for Rush Bowls Blake Street. My wife and I are grateful to see this dream come to life, especially in an area we love,” says Ian Turpen, franchise owner of Rush Bowls Blake Street. “As we open our doors, we also welcome a partnership with a local organization that we’re honored to work with – Kenzi’s Causes. We look forward to serving Denver in more ways than one.”

Sitting in the LoDo neighborhood just blocks from Coors Field, the 1,250-square-foot restaurant showcases the signature look and feel of the Rush Bowls brand, with clean, monochromatic interiors alongside bright, bold photography and decor. Customizable bowls and smoothies – including the signature açaí Beach Bowl, the Peanut Butter and Jelly Bowl, and the Yoga Bowl featuring matcha green tea – fill the menu. Each is made with fresh ingredients including real fruit bases, plus wellness-boosting additions and toppings and surcharge-free substitutions to meet each guest’s dietary needs or preferences.

“Our growth here in Denver is incredible to watch. We’re grateful to have franchisees like Ian who want to help us grow the brand in a community that we’re so passionate about,” adds Andrew Pudalov, Founder and CEO of Rush Bowls. “Beyond our menu, community is so important to us. We look forward to seeing each of our partnerships in Denver make an impact.”