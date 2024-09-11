Rusty Taco, a street-style taco restaurant known for its fresh ingredients and flavorful menu, is spicing up its latest limited-time offering that will give guests something to crave bright and early—

For the first time in its history, Rusty Taco is adding a burrito option to its menu, ironically, ahead of National Taco Day on October 4th. Breaking away from its traditional “Taco of the Month” offering, the brand’s burrito debut will be showcased through The Sunrise Slammer Burrito. For a limited time, this latest menu rollout will add a hearty, savory option to the breakfast lineup… And for those mornings after a late night, it just might be the perfect hangover cure.

Available from September 12 through October 6, The Sunrise Slammer Burrito is packed with a multitude of flavors including seasoned tater tots, a breakfast aioli, and a filling blend of bacon, chorizo, and diced jalapeno sausage, topped with both American cheese and queso fresco. It also features four ounces of fluffy scrambled eggs, all folded up and lightly browned on the flat top.

“Rusty Taco is known for its flavor, as well as our innovative, limited-time monthly menu offerings – and this rollout takes it to the next level,” said Daniel Smith, president of Rusty Taco. “We want to give our guests something that keeps them coming back for more and that they can’t find anywhere else. We’re looking forward to being the go-to spot for breakfast this fall with the official launch of The Sunrise Slammer Burrito.”

