Rusty Taco, a street-style taco restaurant known for its fresh ingredients and flavorful menu, announced its first Georgia location in the Atlanta neighborhood of Summerhill. The restaurant will be operated by MBC Concessions, a group of well-experienced restaurant operators, and will be located at 572 Hank Aaron Drive SW in Atlanta.

To celebrate the opening of the new location, Rusty Taco of Summerhill is offering guests an opportunity to give back to the community in exchange for the brand’s popular signature queso. From June 24 to July 8, guests can receive free chips and queso by bringing in a can or jar of queso (limit of one per family per day). As part of Rusty Taco’s commitment to its new community, the canned goods that are collected will be donated to a local charity.

Named after founder Rusty Fenton, Rusty Taco has over 15 unique taco options including baja shrimp, fried chicken and brisket, alongside its full bar featuring margaritas, which are always made with fresh lime juice. Additionally, guests can enjoy sides like its famous queso and guacamole, all made in-house daily. Rusty Taco also offers catering in the community, giving guests and businesses a unique and delicious option for ‘fiesta time.’ Its street-style taco-inspired menu channels the flavor, ambiance, and simplicity of a traditional taco stand into local communities. Rusty Taco’s inviting atmosphere encourages guests to enjoy meals at their own pace, whether on-the-go or seated.

“As we were looking for a brand that we could grow with, Rusty Taco stood out as the perfect addition to our portfolio,” said Justin Triplett, President and CEO of MBC Concessions. “The brand is versatile, with multiple dayparts and its unmatched flavor profile, it presented a lot of opportunity in a new market. We also love the connectivity we have with the Rusty Taco corporate team, and we’re excited to become a staple in this incredible city.”

In addition to Triplett, Lucian Dillingham, Founder and Chairman, Michael Gorospe, Director of Operations, and Ty Williams, Director of Human Resources, are leading the charge with the development of Rusty Taco, which in addition to Summerhill includes nine future locations in Georgia. Together, they are eager to share their love for the brand with Atlanta locals and university students.

“We can’t wait to bring our signature tacos, margaritas, and queso to the heart of Georgia in partnership with MBC Concessions,” said Denise Fenton, Brand Director and Co-Founder of Rusty Taco. “This team shares the same commitment and love we have for the food and Atlanta’s vibrant culture and dynamic energy make it the perfect place for Rusty Taco to thrive.”