Rusty Taco, a fast-casual taco restaurant known for its fresh ingredients and flavorful menu, has announced the opening of its Decatur restaurant. This will be the second Rusty Taco location in Georgia, following the recent restaurant opening in the Atlanta neighborhood of Summerhill. Conveniently located at 163 Clairemont Avenue, the Decatur Rusty Taco will be owned and operated by MBC Concessions, a group of well-experienced restaurant operators. To celebrate the opening of the new location, Rusty Taco of Decatur is offering the first 10 guests free queso for a year.

“As we continue to grow in the Atlanta area, Decatur stood out as the perfect community to bring Rusty Taco to next,” said Justin Triplett, President and CEO of MBC Concessions. “The unique menu with multiple dayparts and unmatched flavor profile presents a fantastic opportunity for the market. We can’t wait for the new restaurant to be a staple in the Decatur community and serve guests in the market for years to come.”

Named after founder Rusty Fenton, Rusty Taco is a simple neighborhood taco joint. Nothing fancy. Just real flavor. Currently, the brand has over 20 unique taco options including baja shrimp, fried chicken and brisket, alongside its margaritas, which are always made with fresh lime juice. Guests can also enjoy its famous queso, salsas and guacamole, all made in-house daily. Rusty Taco also offers catering in the community, giving guests and businesses a fresh and delicious option for ‘fiesta time.’ Its authentic taco-inspired menu channels the flavor, ambiance, and simplicity of a traditional taco stand into local communities. Rusty Taco’s inviting atmosphere encourages guests to enjoy meals at their own pace, whether on-the-go or seated.

In addition to Triplett, Lucian Dillingham, Founder and Chairman, Michael Gorospe, Director of Operations, and Ty Williams, Director of Human Resources, are leading the charge with the development of Rusty Taco in Atlanta. After opening the Summerhill and Decatur restaurants, the team will open eight additional locations in the market over the next several years. Together, they are eager to share their love for the brand with Atlanta locals.

“We’re excited to introduce Rusty Taco to the Decatur neighborhood, where we can share our love for tacos, margaritas, and more,” said Daniel Smith, President of Rusty Taco. “Partnering with MBC Concessions allows us to bring our signature flavors to even more guests. We believe Decatur’s vibrant community is a perfect match for Rusty Taco, and we look forward to becoming a favorite local spot.”

In addition to the restaurant opening, Rusty Taco is actively hiring for a variety of positions at the Decatur location. The team is looking for enthusiastic individuals to join the Rusty Taco family and help provide an exceptional dining experience. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply online or visit the restaurant, as the new location prepares to welcome its first guests.