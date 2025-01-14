Rusty Taco, a fast-casual taco restaurant known for its fresh ingredients and flavorful menu, enters the new year backed by the momentum of 2024 growth. The year concluded with a total of nine openings, a growing roster of corporate talent, and menu innovation that is paving the way for its most flavorful year yet. In the prime position to catapult to the top of its category, the brand has its sights on 2025 development, aiming to expand into new communities and reintroduce the bold, revitalized Rusty Taco while celebrating its 15-year journey.

In 2024, Rusty Taco had several milestone openings. The Dubuque, Iowa, location reopened under new ownership. The same group is preparing to make Rusty Taco’s Illinois debut in early 2025. The brand also entered Georgia with two locations: one in Atlanta’s Summerhill neighborhood and another in Decatur. Additionally, Rusty Taco expanded its presence in Utah with a new restaurant in Pleasant View.

Non-traditional development played a significant role in the brand’s growth, with seven locations opening through its partnership with Good2Go Eats. This agreement expanded Rusty Taco’s reach across Idaho, Utah, and Colorado.

“This year has been about making strategic advancements—expanding into key markets, adding operators aligned with our vision, energizing the menu all while giving homage to our roots,” said Daniel Smith, President of Rusty Taco. “As we look to the new year, we’re refining what sets Rusty Taco apart with a fresh look, personality, and an enhanced menu, delivering an even better experience for our fans and future guests. It’s a pivotal time for us and we’re ready to build on this momentum together.”

Smith joined Rusty Taco in May 2024, with a proven track record of developing brands such as Hopdoddy Burger Bar. To support his plan to make Rusty Taco a fast-casual leader, Natalie Johnson joined as Director of Marketing in October. From her work at Raising Cane’s, Johnson brings marketing expertise to support Rusty Taco’s creative growth phase geared towards strengthening consumer connections. Joining Johnson, Roland Wayment and Dustin Drago have been added as Franchise Business Consultants, focused on maintaining high operational standards systemwide

“We’re gearing up for Rusty Taco’s biggest year yet, debuting a new menu that will satisfy all our guests’ cravings while still celebrating the flavors they’ve loved for the past 15 years,” said Johnson. “As we head into the new year, we’re excited to connect with our customers through engaging campaigns and unique experiences. Between innovative menu developments, community-focused projects, and new brand creative and marketing, we have a lot in store to enhance the Rusty Taco experience and build deeper connections with our loyal guests.”

For 15 years Rusty Taco has been known for its flavorful tacos, fan-favorite queso, and margaritas made with fresh lime juice. While that’s not changing, Rusty Taco is preparing for a new menu launch that will build on customer loyalty and maintain simple operations. New Menu details will be revealed later in 2025 as market testing is rolling out.

With each location offering a local feel through its hands-on owners, Rusty Taco is focused on developing with experienced operators who have a love for the food industry and a passion for providing great service. Current franchise growth is targeted in key states like Texas, Oklahoma, Arizona, and Florida.