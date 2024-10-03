Rusty Taco, a fast-casual taco restaurant known for its fresh ingredients and flavorful menu, has announced the expansion of its corporate team with three new hires, including the appointment of the brand’s Director of Marketing, Natalie Johnson. As part of Rusty Taco’s commitment to providing franchisees with top-tier corporate support and maintaining high operational standards systemwide, Roland Wayment and Dustin Drago have also been onboarded as Franchise Business Consultants.

“We are dialed in on revitalizing and positioning Rusty Taco as a category leader, and this starts with building a team that shares the same goal of bringing this vision to life,” said Daniel Smith, president of Rusty Taco. “I’m thrilled to add new talent to our team. Each team member will play an active role in shaping consumer perception of our brand, including marketing efforts and the positive guest experience resulting from streamlined restaurant operations. Current franchisees can expect elevated corporate support, and for those interested in growth opportunities, now is the right time to connect with our team to explore how Rusty Taco could be a match for you.”

Prior to joining Rusty Taco, Johnson held a senior marketing role with Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, where she helped drive business growth through national marketing campaigns, leading brand launches and ensuring consistency systemwide to boost brand awareness. Now serving as the Director of Marketing for Rusty Taco, Johnson’s main focus is refreshing the brand’s identity and strengthening connections with loyal guests while also attracting new ones through innovative marketing efforts.

“I was drawn to the opportunity to lead a rebranding effort for such a creative and community-centric brand like Rusty Taco,” said Johnson. “We’re focused on refreshing and enhancing our brand identity to help create stronger connections to our current guests and reach new customers. I’m happy to have the chance to work with such a dynamic team to drive success and bring a new energy to Rusty Taco.”

In addition to Johnson, Wayment and Drago have joined the team to further support the operational excellence of Rusty Taco in their new roles as Franchise Business Consultants. Wayment is bringing his operational expertise to Rusty Taco, with his most recent position as Vice President of Operations for Rolo and Associates. He worked directly with restaurant operators to identify day-to-day opportunities for improvement to enhance the overall guest experience. Additionally, Wayment spent several years in a consulting role.

“Rusty Taco has a great story, culture, and product, and holds significant opportunities for growth,” said Wayment. “I look forward to contributing to the team through my skills and leadership experience, helping to plan and execute the next chapter in the company’s story.”

Drago also joins Rusty Taco with a deep knowledge of operating restaurants and growing brands. Previously, he held the title of Director of Operations for Grimaldi’s Pizzeria, overseeing the brand’s national growth and managing restaurants across 15 states.

“My role at Rusty Taco will allow me to work directly with and support both current and future franchisees and their teams,” said Dustin. “There is so much momentum behind Rusty Taco, and we’re focused on finding more ways to build off the current foundation and take the brand to new heights.”

Rusty Taco stands out with its emphasis on quality and freshness at an affordable price point. The brand also provides operators with comprehensive support and tailored marketing strategies. With each location offering a local feel through its hands-on owners, Rusty Taco appeals to those seeking authentic experiences. Current franchise growth is targeted in key states like Texas, Oklahoma, Arizona, and Florida with experienced operators who have a love for the food industry and an understanding of business ownership.