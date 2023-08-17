Rusty Taco to Offer Half-Off House Margaritas

This Tuesday, August 22nd, is the halfway mark to National Margarita Day and Rusty Taco is celebrating with ½ off house margaritas.

“We love National Margarita Day in February, but as the perfect summer drink, margaritas deserve their rightful spotlight in warmer weather,” says Andrew Hyde, Director of Marketing for Rusty Taco. “This past National Margarita Day in the winter, many of our stores had to battle record snow and temps lower than a frozen margarita. We said enough is enough, we need to celebrate again in the summer.”

The brand’s margaritas, known for always being made with fresh lime juice and a little bit of crazy, are available both on the rocks and frozen.

“This is the first year of what we consider a new yearly tradition. The timing of warm weather and back to school is the perfect excuse to join friends on the patio for margaritas,” Hyde says.

Offer is valid in-store only and at participating locations. For more information and to find a location visit RustyTaco.Com