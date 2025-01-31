Craving something new? Rusty Taco is delivering a new menu with bold flavors!

The new menu launch at Rusty Taco debuted on Jan. 28 at Rusty Taco’s flagship restaurant located at 4802 Greenville Ave in Dallas. In the weeks to follow, the rollout will expand to four additional locations: 775 Grapevine Hwy. #400 in Hurst, Texas, 210 E. Hickory Street in Denton, Texas, 1822 Brown Street in Dayton, Ohio, and 2760 Towne Drive in Beavercreek, Ohio.

“We’re thrilled to introduce our new menu, giving our passionate guests in DFW and Ohio the chance to Bite Bold and be part of the journey in our brand’s history,” said Dan Smith, President of Rusty Taco. “Our roots are in the Dallas area, making these locations the perfect starting point to refine and gather feedback before a full launch this summer. After months of developing and fine-tuning the menu, we expect the bold new flavors and creative offerings to deliver a fresh and unforgettable dining experience to the area.”

The refreshed menu elevates fan-favorite tacos while introducing fresh, flavorful options for all guests. Breakfast enthusiasts can enjoy all-day breakfast tacos and burritos, including the Sunrise Slammer and Morning Meat-Up. Starters and snacks offer a flavorful kickoff to any meal, including Tres Grande—a trio of Rusty’s signature queso, salsa, and guacamole served with house-made chips. With the addition of Rolled Tacos, Cracked Tostada Shrimp Ceviche, and much more, the menu offers something for everyone to try.

The star of the menu is the expanded taco selection, which introduces new options for every preference, including seafood, beef, pork, chicken and vegetarian tacos. Still have room left in the appetite? For dessert, Rusty Taco now offers Mexican Custard, a creamy and delightful way to cap off your meal. To encourage guests to try a variety of items while tantalizing their tastebuds, Rusty Taco is launching a Taco Bold Box alongside the new menu rollout. Guests will have the choice of any 12 tacos for $49, making this the perfect opportunity for a taco tasting!

“Changing an entire menu is about pushing the boundaries of flavor while staying true to our values and what makes Rusty Taco unique,” said Smith. “This innovative culinary direction blends exciting flavors with our commitment to quality, offering an elevated experience for both loyal customers and new guests alike.”