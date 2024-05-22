Rusty Taco, a street-style taco restaurant known for its fresh ingredients and flavorful menu, is now re-opened at 3333 Asbury Road in Dubuque, Iowa. Under new ownership, Maxwell Weisberg, is leading the re-introduction of Rusty Taco in Dubuque.

Named after founder Rusty Fenton, Rusty Taco has over 20 unique taco options including baja shrimp, fried chicken and brisket, alongside its margaritas, which are always made with fresh lime juice. Guests can also enjoy its famous queso and guacamole, all made in-house daily. Rusty Taco also offers catering in the community, giving guests and businesses a fresh and delicious option for ‘fiesta time.’ Its street-style taco-inspired menu channels the flavor, ambiance, and simplicity of a traditional taco stand into local communities. Rusty Taco’s inviting atmosphere encourages guests to enjoy meals at their own pace, whether on-the-go or seated.

“We are excited to bring Rusty Taco back to Dubuque,” says Denise Fenton, Brand Director and Co-Founder of Rusty Taco. “We loved being part of the community and know that Max and his team are the right partners to lead the re-entrance. We want to continue the vision Rusty had and the Dubuque location does just that. We’re eager for the local community to visit and enjoy delicious tacos, margaritas, and queso in a laidback environment.”

A 23-year-old operator inspired by Rusty Taco’s fast-casual concept, Weisberg’s background includes management experience at Jimmy John’s in Platteville, Wisconsin, where he served as a General Manager. His hands-on experience in the restaurant industry, coupled with a strong entrepreneurial spirit, uniquely positions him as a standout franchisee within Rusty Taco’s franchise system.

“When my business partners and I first tried Rusty Taco’s offerings, we knew we had to get involved with the brand,” adds Weisberg. “The support from the corporate team has been invaluable and we’re thrilled to be officially open and hit the ground running in Dubuque. We’re looking forward to seeing the positive reception from the community and being a go-to neighborhood spot for some fantastic food.”