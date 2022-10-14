Rutgers' Cliff Omoruyi Partners with 16 Handles

16 Handles has announced that Cliff Omoruyi, the 6’11 center for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights men’s basketball team, is their proud new NCAA athlete partner.

Founded in 2008 as the first self-serve frozen dessert shop in New York City, 16 Handles has grown to become one of the most recognizable dessert chains in the Northeast and beyond. The brand has locations throughout New Jersey, including one on Rutgers University’s Livingston Campus.

"We're proud to make Cliff 16 Handles' first NCAA athlete partner,” says Neil Hershman, CEO of 16 Handles. “We admire his success on and off the court with his leadership, academic discipline, and community involvement. This partnership is especially sweet given Cliff is the star center at Rutgers University—the home to 16 Handles' first on-campus store location, and because it helps us to support community programs via the Salvation Army."

Omoruyi, a rising junior at Rutgers University, led NCAA Division 1 in dunks last season and is set to be the focal point of the Rutgers offense this season. Cliff continues to have a strong impact within the Rutgers & New Jersey communities both on and off the court, and this partnership will help the big man promote both.

This summer, he has volunteered as a counselor at the “Books & Basketball” program at the Salvation Army’s Newark West Side gym. 16 Handles will make a contribution to the Salvation Army as part of the relationship.

As Cliff prepares for the upcoming season and returns to campus for his junior year, he will take his first step into the world of NIL partnerships with 16 Handles. Big Cliff will promote the 16 Handles brand on social media and plans to develop a “signature sundae” with the company.

“I smile every time I see a Rutgers student on campus enjoying a 16 Handles sundae,” says Cliff. “Now, I’ll smile a little brighter.”

Along with social media promotion, Omoruyi will make an appearance at the 16 Handles location on the RU campus this semester, where he will share his signature sundae and interact with his fans as part of a semester tip-off event.