SabaRaba's Announces Franchise Opportunity

SabaRaba’s, the authentic Israeli street food experience served out of a 200-square-foot shipping container to replicate the feeling of a Tel Aviv “falafeliya,” announces the launch of franchise opportunities in select markets throughout the Southeast. SabaRaba’s owner Udi Hershkovitz is working with Atlanta-based Goliath Consulting Group to oversee franchisee recruitment.

“As a former Subway franchisee with multiple units, I truly understand a franchisee’s needs,” says Hershkovitz, who also co-owns FuegoMundo and has operated a variety of other restaurant concepts in Atlanta from fast casual to sit-down to market food stalls. “I have been in those shoes, and I still operate from that perspective even though on I’m the other side.”

The name SabaRaba, which translates to “great grandpa” in Hebrew, pays tribute to Hershkovitz’s father, whom Hershkovitz credits for teaching him about life and the meaning of good food. The restaurant’s menu focuses on fresh ingredients made to order and includes traditional Israeli dishes ranging from falafel and shawarma to hummus and tabouli. Guests can pick their protein and choose to have it in a pita, laffa or as a deconstructed plate, and the average check is $16.

The franchise program follows the model of the restaurant’s first location in Sandy Springs, Georgia, which allows for online ordering or walk-up customers who can either take their food to go or to the surrounding outdoor seating area to enjoy. However, franchise locations are not limited to shipping containers; SabaRaba’s also is considering food halls and other retail locations in mixed-use developments with an average unit size of 800 square feet.

With SabaRaba’s, Hershkovitz has developed a unique, eye-catching concept that offers the following benefits for franchisees:

Mediterranean cuisine : SabaRaba’s Mediterranean menu boasts several mouthwatering items, several of which are vegetarian and gluten free, appealing to the current demand for healthy and flavorful cuisine. Consumers are venturing out beyond the typical quick-service menus of hamburgers and chicken nuggets in search of options that excite the palate.

: SabaRaba’s Mediterranean menu boasts several mouthwatering items, several of which are vegetarian and gluten free, appealing to the current demand for healthy and flavorful cuisine. Consumers are venturing out beyond the typical quick-service menus of hamburgers and chicken nuggets in search of options that excite the palate. Affordability: Entry costs are low compared to most franchise concepts in the food service industry thanks to the streamlined operational model that Hershkovitz has created with his shipping container buildout. Less time and money go into the construction process, and cost savings can be passed along to customers.

Entry costs are low compared to most franchise concepts in the food service industry thanks to the streamlined operational model that Hershkovitz has created with his shipping container buildout. Less time and money go into the construction process, and cost savings can be passed along to customers. Long-term versatility: The portable and adaptable nature of shipping containers offer endless opportunities for customization and growth.

“We have a proven concept in SabaRaba’s, and we’ve managed to streamline operations to make ownership both affordable and exciting,” he says.

Hershkovitz is passionate about sharing his fresh and healthy food with the community and is looking for franchisees who not only believe in the SabaRaba’s concept but also are passionate about owning their own business.

“Franchisees become family to me,” says Hershkovitz. “It’s not just about money, it’s about the passion for becoming part of a family and growing it.”

To set franchisees up for success, SabaRaba’s ongoing support includes site selection in high foot traffic areas, design details, comprehensive training, operations guidance and local marketing tactics.

“I believe being involved is essential to the franchisee’s growth,” says Hershkovitz. “Their success is our success.”

Although Atlanta is the birthplace of SabaRaba’s, Hershkovitz and his team are looking to expand into surrounding states throughout the Southeast. He hopes to grow into Tennessee (Nashville), North Carolina (Charlotte, Greenville, Ashville) and Alabama (Birmingham) with the goal of opening three more locations by the end of 2023.

SabaRaba’s is located in a yellow shipping container at 5920 Roswell Road, Kiosk 1 in Sandy Springs, 404-904-3881. The restaurant is open daily from 11 a.m.-8 p.m.