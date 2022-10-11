SabaRaba's Launches New Buffalo Falafel Wrap

SabaRaba’s heats up cooler fall weather with its new Buffalo falafel wrap ($11.85) available during October.

This vegetarian dish includes the eatery’s famous falafel coated in Buffalo sauce and wrapped up with lettuce, tomato, onion and tzatziki sauce to create a perfect balance of spice and cool. Guests can enjoy this limited-time offering while soaking in the fall sun at one of SabaRaba’s outside dining tables. The eatery, which operates out of a yellow shipping container located in Parkside Shops in Sandy Springs, is open daily from 11 a.m.-8 p.m.