SabaRaba's Now Offers Container-Side Pickup

As the weather gets colder, leaving the warmth of home or even the car gets more difficult. SabaRaba’s comes to the rescue with its new container-side pickup.

Instead of having to park, get the kids out of the car and run inside to pick up food, guests can get their Mediterranean street food fix by simply placing an order online and pulling up to SabaRaba’s bright yellow shipping container where an employee will bring the food to the car. With this new service, it is a great time to try SabaRaba’s December majadra bowl special featuring rice, a choice of protein, pita and tahina for $14.