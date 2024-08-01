As another busy school season kicks into gear, SabaRaba’s is ready with convenient, family-friendly options to make mealtime a breeze. Whether picking up dinner between practices or planning a welcome-back luncheon for the PTA, guests of the Mediterranean street food favorite known for authentic flavors, fresh ingredients and quick service will appreciate SabaRaba’s healthy, delicious, easy solutions.

“Transitioning from summer break to packed school and extracurricular calendars can be tough,” says SabraRaba’s owner Udi Hershkovitz. “We want to help families cross off at least one worry on their list by giving them fresh, healthy lunch and dinner options everyone can enjoy in a variety of settings.”

SabaRaba’s freshly made falafel, slow-roasted shawarma and other traditional Mediterranean and Middle Eastern street food cuisine is available in many convenient ways this back-to-school season, including:

Family Dinners: For those busy evenings juggling practices, easing into the homework routine or attending curriculum night, families can order a freshly prepared dinner for pickup. Family dinners serve up to four people with a selection of two or three proteins, rice, salad, pita bread and dessert for $30-55.

For those busy evenings juggling practices, easing into the homework routine or attending curriculum night, families can order a freshly prepared dinner for pickup. Family dinners serve up to four people with a selection of two or three proteins, rice, salad, pita bread and dessert for $30-55. Kids Menu: Young scholars will approve of choices like grilled chicken, chicken schnitzel and falafel with hummus, pita bread and a side of fries, rice or Israeli salad. At $8, the selection of balanced meals with fresh ingredients gets an A+ in fueling action-packed school days and nights.

Young scholars will approve of choices like grilled chicken, chicken schnitzel and falafel with hummus, pita bread and a side of fries, rice or Israeli salad. At $8, the selection of balanced meals with fresh ingredients gets an A+ in fueling action-packed school days and nights. Catering : Available for groups of 12 or more, catering from SabaRaba’s is the ideal choice for teacher luncheons, PTA meetings and more. Three options for $19-24 per person include choices of main dishes like falafel, shawarma, schnitzel and grilled chicken, salads and sides such as baba ghanoush, hummus and rice.

: Available for groups of 12 or more, catering from SabaRaba’s is the ideal choice for teacher luncheons, PTA meetings and more. Three options for $19-24 per person include choices of main dishes like falafel, shawarma, schnitzel and grilled chicken, salads and sides such as baba ghanoush, hummus and rice. Easy online ordering for pickup or delivery: Diners can order online for pickup or delivery through DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats.

The flagship location of SabaRaba’s in Sandy Springs operates out of a 200-square-foot yellow shipping container in the Parkside Shops parking lot at 5920 Roswell Road, Kiosk 1. A recently opened brick-and-mortar restaurant with a fast casual format is in LUMEN Chamblee, a new mixed-use development at 2175 American Way, Suite B. Free parking for Chamblee guests is available in a garage behind the restaurant. For more information, visit eatsabarabas.com or follow SabaRaba’s on Facebook or Instagram for updates. Both locations are open daily from 11 a.m.-8 p.m.