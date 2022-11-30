SabaRaba's Offers Special Deal Around its Majadra Bowl

During December, SabaRaba’s is offering guests an irresistible deal that is sure to please.

The Israeli eatery’s majadra bowl features rice, a choice of protein, pita and tahina for $14. The eatery, which operates out of a yellow shipping container located in Parkside Shops in Sandy Springs, is open daily from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. This hearty winter special is ideal for cozy December nights with loved ones or bundled up with friends at one of SabaRaba’s outdoor tables. Delivery is also available through Uber Eats and Grubhub.