SabaRaba’s has been serving Mediterranean street food out of a bright yellow shipping container kiosk in Sandy Springs since 2022, and now owner Udi Hershkovitz is increasing his footprint with a brick-and-mortar location in Chamblee.

Hershkovitz is no stranger to the restaurant world, having formerly operated Marrakesh in Ponce City Market and currently running South American concept FuegoMundo in Sandy Springs.

SabaRaba’s is known for hearty pitas and wraps filled with falafel, shawarma or gyro meat, echoing the authentic flavors of Middle Eastern and Mediterranean street food. Each dish is made using fresh ingredients, and the menu includes delicious dining options for vegetarians, vegans and others with special dietary requirements. Its innovative shipping container format is well-suited to quick service and to-go meals, but last year, Hershkovitz started planning for more growth.

“The kiosk is really cool but has limitations in terms of what we can have on the menu,” says Hershkovitz. “The brick-and-mortar location offers more flexibility.”

Guests to the new SabaRaba’s will enjoy a fast casual format where they order at the counter and food is brought out to them. The new location boasts an expanded kitchen and new menu items like lamb kebabs and crispy grilled and stuffed pitas. The restaurant will also serve beer and wine in addition to frozen beverages like limonana, a mint and lemon slushie that is sure to refresh diners on hot summer days. The interior pays homage to the original shipping container, using bright yellow corrugated metal accents to create a modern casual look. The outdoor patio will feature décor like string lighting and utilize both sides of the corner unit.

“It’s going to be a bit more of a relaxed experience for customers,” says Hershkovitz.

The new location occupies a ground-level unit in the newly constructed Lumen Chamblee mixed-use development, offering a new dining option for more than 300 apartment residents and visitors to downtown Chamblee. The 1,425-square-foot space can seat 39 guests inside and 30 more guests on a spacious outdoor patio.

SabaRaba’s will open in Chamblee in early June. The restaurant is located at 2175 American Way, Suite B, Chamblee, GA 30341. Guests will have access to free parking in a garage behind the restaurant.