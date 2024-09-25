In a groundbreaking move to enhance the sustainability of single-use packaging, Sabert Corporation, a global leader in innovative and sustainable food packaging solutions, has reinvented its EcoSnap product line. Combining eco-friendly materials with cutting-edge functionality, EcoSnap now features a robust corrugated base, delivering increased durability and expediting back-of-the-house operations.

Designed to enhance the appearance of food, the EcoSnap recyclable PET lid retains its patent-pending signature locking mechanism, sealing in freshness with an audible click.

“In embracing change and innovation, Sabert’s revised EcoSnap corrugated base truly reflects our core value of continuous improvement,” said Stephny S. Halstead, Vice President, Marketing & New Product Development at Sabert Corporation. “We are in a distinct position to leverage our 40-year history of innovation to adapt to the evolving needs of the dynamic foodservice industry. Our extensive material expertise, award-winning design capabilities, and long-standing investment in sustainability ensure we continue delivering eco-friendly solutions without compromising performance.”

Key Features of EcoSnap:

Durable Corrugated Base : Features a thin polyethylene coating that stands up to a wide range of menu applications, from entrees to desserts

: Features a thin polyethylene coating that stands up to a wide range of menu applications, from entrees to desserts Sustainable :Made from recyclable, PFAS-free paper and features a recyclable PET lid enabling up to a 50% reduction in plastic usage versus similar sized PET clamshell container

:Made from recyclable, PFAS-free paper and features a recyclable PET lid enabling up to a 50% reduction in plastic usage versus similar sized PET clamshell container Simplified Operations : Streamlined design makes back-of-house handling more efficient

: Streamlined design makes back-of-house handling more efficient Audible Locking Mechanism : Unique audible locks snap in freshness and provide ease of use for operators and consumers

: Unique audible locks snap in freshness and provide ease of use for operators and consumers Stackable Design: Ideal for merchandising, storage, and transport, helping to maximize space

The EcoSnap Corrugated Base and clear PET Lid are now available in 6X6, 6×9, 8×8, and 9×9 sizes, offering flexibility and choice for different business needs