SageNet, a leading managed network services and digital experience partner, is proud to announce that its Chief Information & Digital Officer, Durga Gandi, has been named a recipient of the prestigious 2025 CapitalCIO ORBIE Award, which honors excellence in technology leadership across the National Capital Region.

Presented by CapitalCIO, the ORBIE Awards recognize CIOs who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, innovation, and vision in driving business transformation. Gandi was selected for her exceptional contributions in just over a year at SageNet—leading major digital and cultural shifts across the organization.

“Durga is that rare leader whose presence instantly raises the bar for everyone around her,” said Brad Wise, CEO of SageNet. “She stepped into SageNet and quickly became the driving force behind our largest transformation initiative to date. She’s part strategist, part technologist, and entirely inspirational. Her brain is wired like a GPU—always processing, always making those around her smarter.”

Since joining SageNet in January 2024, Gandi has launched a multi-year digital transformation initiative, restructured and energized the internal technology organization, and driven significant improvements in security, cost optimization, and platform efficiency. She also launched SageNet’s first AI Council, modernized its monitoring platforms, and played a key role in developing customer-focused Retail SaaS innovations. Externally, she’s the founder of ADE, a nonprofit focused on empowering women through financial literacy and career support.

The CapitalCIO ORBIE Awards are considered the premier technology executive recognition program in the U.S., celebrating CIOs who create meaningful business impact through visionary leadership.

Gandi accepted the award on June 27 at a ceremony in Washington, D.C.

To learn more about the ORBIE Awards, visit https://www.orbie.org. To learn more about SageNet, visit https://www.sagenet.com.