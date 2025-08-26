Saigon Hustle, the bold, flavor-forward Vietnamese fast-casual brand, is taking its hustle national. The Houston-born concept announced a growth partnership with Savory Fund and Virentes Partners Group to accelerate expansion across the Southeast.

The partnership kicks off with a 24-unit franchise deal across Florida, Tennessee, and the Carolinas. Additionally, Virentes Partners Group has made a significant investment into Saigon Hustle corporate, showcasing its belief in the brand as both a franchisor and franchisee. Over the next two years, Saigon Hustle plans to triple its corporate store footprint and aims to sign a significant number of franchise agreements in key markets with proven multi-unit operators.

Founded in 2020 by best friends and Houston residents Cassie Ghaffar and Sandy Nguyen, the brand brings traditional Vietnamese cuisine into a modern, fast, and approachable format. Guests enjoy Banh Mi sandwiches, rolls, bowls, salads, pho, and wings made with locally sourced ingredients — earning Saigon Hustle recognition as “the Chipotle of Vietnamese food” and accolades including QSR’s 40/40 list and Houston Eater’s “Brag-Worthy Banh-Mi.”

Saigon Hustle joined the Savory Fund portfolio in 2021 after winning the firm’s Million-Dollar Restaurant Launch, a competition that saw nearly 250 emerging restaurant brands compete for the grand prize. Today, Saigon Hustle has two locations in Houston.

“There’s truly nothing like Saigon Hustle — the flavors, the energy, and the experience are completely one-of-a-kind,” said Andrew K. Smith, co-founder and Managing Director of Savory Fund, a private equity firm that has invested in powerhouse brands like Swig, Mo’ Bettahs, and Houston TX Hot Chicken. “We’re thrilled to partner with the incredible Virentes team to bring this unique concept to new cities and communities. We can’t wait for more people to discover and fall in love with what Cassie and Sandy have built.”

“Our quest in hospitality has been to partner with emergent brands that are redefining exceptional in terms of culinary offerings and patron enjoyment,” said Jim D’Aquila, Managing Member of Virentes Partners Group and Virentes Hospitality, an owner and operator of restaurant concepts like Shipley Do-Nuts and Sweet Paris Creperie. “Saigon Hustle is truly extraordinary, and the passion of its founders, Cassie and Sandy, is evident in every dish it serves and in the devotion of their team and loyal guests. That passion, combined with Savory’s proven capacity to successfully scale brands, is the reason we not only wanted to be a franchisee, but also make a meaningful investment in the parent company.”

“When we launched Saigon Hustle, our goal was simple: share Vietnamese flavors in a way that’s fun, approachable, and unforgettable,” said Cassie Ghaffar, co-founder of Saigon Hustle. “This partnership opens the door to reach so many more guests, while keeping the heart and energy of our brand alive in every location.”

“Hustling has always been at the core of what we do,” added Sandy Nguyen, co-founder of Saigon Hustle. “It’s incredible to see how far we’ve come, and even more exciting to know the best part of the journey is still ahead with these wonderful partners by our side. We can’t wait to share Saigon Hustle with new cities and new fans across the country.